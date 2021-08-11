UNLV teams with Knights for Shay Mikalonis charity game

UNLV’s hockey team is hosting a fundraiser to help injured Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, who is continuing to recover after being shot at a protest in June.

On the left, Shay Mikalonis wears his Golden Knights hat. On the right, Mikalonis, age 4, wearing his Las Vegas Flames jersey. (Photos courtesy Guy and Frank Mikalonis)

UNLV’s hockey team is hosting a fundraiser to help injured Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, who is continuing to recover after being shot at a protest in June.

Join us on 8/20 at City National Arena for a charity hockey game featuring players from the @GoldenKnights, @HSKnights, UNLV, and First Responders. Tickets can be purchased at the door. 🎟️ All proceeds go towards injured Officer Shay Mikalonis and his fight for recovery ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2890M6llQF — UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) August 10, 2021

The charity hockey game will be held at City National Arena on Aug. 20 and will feature players from UNLV, the Golden Knights, Silver Knights and First Responders.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.