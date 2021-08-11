102°F
UNLV teams with Knights for Shay Mikalonis charity game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
On the left, Shay Mikalonis wears his Golden Knights hat. On the right, Mikalonis, age 4, weari ...
On the left, Shay Mikalonis wears his Golden Knights hat. On the right, Mikalonis, age 4, wearing his Las Vegas Flames jersey. (Photos courtesy Guy and Frank Mikalonis)

UNLV’s hockey team is hosting a fundraiser to help injured Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, who is continuing to recover after being shot at a protest in June.

The charity hockey game will be held at City National Arena on Aug. 20 and will feature players from UNLV, the Golden Knights, Silver Knights and First Responders.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

