Arguments heard in Mountain West/Pac-12 dispute, though no ruling made

Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez speaks with the Review-Journal at Mountain ...
Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez speaks with the Review-Journal at Mountain West Media Days on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Circa Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 12:45 pm
 

A district court judge in San Jose, California, heard arguments on the Mountain West’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Pac-12, but did not make a ruling Tuesday.

Judge Susan van Keulen will consider the arguments made in her courtroom before rendering a decision at a later date.

The Pac-12 sued the Mountain West in September 2024 over the Mountain West’s demand for $55 million in poaching fees after five schools departed for the Pac-12.

The case was on hold for several months as the sides engaged it mediation. Talks broke down, however, leading the case to proceed to court.

Tuesday’s hearing concerned the Mountain West’s motion to dismiss the case completely, which was filed in November 2024.

The two conferences are also engaged in a separate legal dispute in Denver District Court over the $18 million per school the Mountain West claims it is owed in exit fees.

UNLV was promised a substantial percentage of any money collected in poaching and exit fees in exchange for remaining in the Mountain West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

