UNLV

Back-to-back: UNLV dance team places first at national championship

The Rebel Girls & Company are again national champions. (Instagram @unlvrgandco)
The Rebel Girls & Company perform during a timeout of a UNLV basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @ellenschmidttt
Rebel Girls & Company members cheer for their team from the sidelines during a UNLV basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @ellenschmidttt
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2026 - 5:45 pm
 

UNLV’s co-ed dance team won a national championship for the second year in a row.

The Rebel Girls & Co. dance team earned first place in the game day and hip-hop categories for Division 1A this weekend at the Universal Dance Association’s College National Championships in Orlando, Florida. The competition is widely considered to be the country’s most important collegiate dance championship.

UNLV’s dance team is no stranger to high-profile victories. These wins mark the team’s seventh hip-hop and game day national championships since 2013. The Rebel Girls & Co. placed first in the same categories last year and previously won consecutive hip-hop and game day championships in 2018 and 2019, according to the team’s website.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

