Baseball team unable to hold 5-run lead, loses to UC Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — UC Riverside scored six runs in the sixth inning to erase a five-run deficit and went on to an 11-7 victory over the UNLV baseball team Tuesday.

The Rebels (25-21) led 7-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, but the Highlanders (16-26) used four singles and two UNLV errors to take an 8-7 lead.

UNLV designated hitter Bryson Stott went 3-for-4 with a three-home run that gave the Rebels a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

UNLV starts a three-game series at Houston at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu received an automatic bid into the NCAA women’s tennis singles tournament as the Mountain West’s highest-ranked player.

The two-time Mountain West Player of the Year is only the fourth UNLV women’s player to earn back-to-back NCAA trips in singles.

The Rebels face Texas Tech in the team competition Saturday in Los Angeles. The singles tournament will be held May 20-25 in Orlando, Florida, after the team tournament is complete.