Charles Williams’ 274 yards, 3 TDs carry UNLV past Hawaii

November 13, 2021 - 4:07 pm
 
UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) tries to runs with the ball as Hawaii Warriors defensive back Kai Kaneshiro (24) and Hawaii Warriors defensive back Quentin Frazier (19) defend during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Geeting (15 throws the ball as head coach Marcus Arroyo looks on during a warm up before an NCAA football game against Hawaii Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches as his players stretch before an NCAA football game against Hawaii Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches as his players stretch before an NCAA football game against Hawaii Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) throws the ball as he warms up before an NCAA football game against Hawaii Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rebels quarterback Justin Rogers (5) throws the ball as he warms up before an NCAA football game against Hawaii Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) throws the ball as quarterback Matthew Geeting (15) and head coach Marcus Arroyo look on during a warm up before an NCAA football game against Hawaii Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins (4) chased by Warriors defensive back Quentin Frazier (19) and Hawaii Warriors defensive back Cortez Davis (18) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Hawaii Warriors players celebrate after wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) intercepted the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNLV Rebel at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNLV Rebel at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) tries to runs with the ball as Hawaii Warriors defensive back Kai Kaneshiro (24) and Hawaii Warriors defensive back Quentin Frazier (19) defend during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Charles Williams rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns to support a strong effort by the UNLV defense that lifted the Rebels to their second straight victory, 27-13 over Hawaii in front of an announced crowd of 19,623 at Allegiant Stadium Saturday afternoon.

UNLV (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) won despite allowing a 79-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage and turning the ball over three times in the first half against the visiting Warriors (4-7, 1-5).

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

