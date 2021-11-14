Charles Williams’ 274 yards, 3 TDs carry UNLV past Hawaii
Charles Williams’ rushing effort led UNLV past Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown. The Rebels have won back-to-back games.
Charles Williams rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns to support a strong effort by the UNLV defense that lifted the Rebels to their second straight victory, 27-13 over Hawaii in front of an announced crowd of 19,623 at Allegiant Stadium Saturday afternoon.
UNLV (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) won despite allowing a 79-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage and turning the ball over three times in the first half against the visiting Warriors (4-7, 1-5).
