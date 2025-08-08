College Sports Chaos: Commissioner named in amended lawsuit against MW

Departing Mountain West schools Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State have filed an updated lawsuit against the conference and commissioner Gloria Nevarez.

Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez speaks with the Review-Journal at Mountain West Media Days on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Circa Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three schools leaving the Mountain West have filed an updated lawsuit against the conference and commissioner Gloria Nevarez for allegedly withholding millions of dollars and deceiving them about a plan to accelerate the addition of Grand Canyon University, according to multiple reports.

The three — Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State — are three of the five schools set to depart for the Pac-12 in July 2026. The other two are Fresno State and San Diego State, who are not a part of this lawsuit filed in a Denver District Court.

The five schools are challenging $150 million in exit and poaching fees dating to their decision to leave the Mountain West in 2024. The Pac-12 is challenging those poaching fees in a case filed in the Northern District of California.

Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State are challenging exit fees in the Colorado lawsuit, one that in its amended complaint names Nevarez as a defendant.

The lawsuit states Nevarez and the league “intentionally and fraudulently” deprived them of their membership rights, consequently causing monetary damages.

The Mountain West last week released a statement regarding the ongoing lawsuits.

“This litigation centers on the obligation of these institutions to pay the exit fees clearly defined in the Mountain West Conference bylaws — policies they not only helped develop and adopt, but also sought to enforce against San Diego State in the summer of 2023,” the statement read. “It is, therefore, inconsistent and unjust for these same institutions to now attempt to evade their responsibilities. In fact, the departing schools have agreed to similar exit fee provisions as part of their membership in the Pac-12.

“The Mountain West is prepared to respond to whatever assertions may be included in the Second Amended Complaint. We remain confident in our legal position, which we will vigorously defend.”

Also at the heart of the amended Colorado lawsuit is the point of Grand Canyon being admitted to the league a year early and how such a move could cost Mountain West schools millions of dollars.

Nevarez said at football media days in July that the conference would cover the added expenses of travel and scheduling with the addition of Grand Canyon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

