College Sports Chaos: Mountain West, Pac-12 reach impasse in mediation

A lawsuit filed by the Pac-12 against the Mountain West over approximately $150 million in exit and poaching fees is headed to court, according to a document filed.

Mediation between the Mountain West and Pac-12 has failed to produce a settlement, and the parties will take the case to court, according to a court document filed by the leagues Tuesday.

Both parties requested and were granted a stay in the case to allow for a mediation process to transpire. That stay expired Tuesday with the parties filing a joint status report in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California stipulating they were unable to come to an agreement.

At issue is more than $150 million in exit and poaching fees the Mountain West claims is owed to the conference as a result of five teams leaving for the Pac-12.

The Mountain West has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, requesting a Sept. 9 hearing.

According to the new filing, the leagues began mediation May 19 and were unable to resolve the case.

Mountain West football media days are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at Circa. Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is expected to deliver a state of the conference address Wednesday morning, when she most likely will address the latest developments in the case.

A previous court order stated court proceedings would begin approximately 30 days after the hearing on the Mountain West’s order to dismiss, meaning that probably would happen in October barring a MW victory.

UNLV agreed to a lucrative financial package as a condition for eschewing an invitation to the Pac-12 and remaining in the Mountain West. The payout was expected to be made from monies collected from the exit and poaching fees, but a trial could delay any payment for an extended period.

The teams that left for the Pac-12 — Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Utah State — owe approximately $18 million per school in exit fees. A football scheduling agreement between the Mountain West and Pac-12 included more than $10 million per school that elected to depart for the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 and its new members filed suit in September to challenge the fees in court. The Mountain West initiated the mediation talks several months later, and while the Pac-12 agreed to respect the process, the league always maintained it was prepared to take its case to court if necessary.

“While the Pac-12 engaged in the process in good faith, the mediation did not result in a resolution,” a statement from the league read. “The Pac-12 remains committed to moving forward with legal action in response to the Mountain West’s attempt to impose so-called ‘poaching penalties,’ provisions we believe are unlawful and intended to obstruct our ability to act in the best interests of our student-athletes and member institutions.

“We are confident in the strength of our position and remain focused on upholding the academic excellence, athletic success and proud tradition that have defined the Pac-12 for more than a century.”

