Could UNLV’s Hey Reb! be next mascot to change amid controversy?

Over the years, many colleges and universities have made changes to their names and mascots to be more mindful of racial and cultural stereotypes.

Hey Reb! entertains fans during the second half of a basketball game between UNLV and UC Riverside at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Syracuse mascot Otto the Orange before an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

St. John's mascot Johnny Thunderbird rallies the crowd during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in New York. Butler won 60-58. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

The Marquette mascot dances on the court as the team takes on Xavier in an East regional NCAA college basketball tournament second round game Friday, March 18, 2011, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

In this Nov. 9, 2010, file photo, the University of North Dakota's Fighting Sioux logo hangs on Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. The school adopted the nickname the Fighting Hawks on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, to replace the Fighting Sioux. Students across the United States are pressuring their colleges to update mascots, mottos and building names that they say are insensitive. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 photo, Stanford University student Sam Weyen, who portrays the Stanford Tree, the school's mascot, poses for a portrait on the university's campus in Stanford, Calif. Do you prefer Chicago’s Benny the Bull or Boston’s Wally the Green Monster? The deviousness of Arizona State’s Sparky the Sun Devil or the goofiness of South Carolina’s Cocky? Or maybe you’re more traditional, and like Penn State’s Nittany Lion. If you’re offbeat, go for Stanford’s Tree. Those are among the choices people could have when the Mascot Hall of Fame announces its ballot of six candidates for the hall at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday in northwestern Indiana. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

UNLV removed a statue of its mascot, Hey Reb!, from campus Tuesday, sparking conversations on whether the university needs to change its nickname, the Rebels, and mascot.

Here is a list of schools that have changed their nicknames/mascots since the 1970s:

— Apaches: Illinois Valley Community College, Oglesby, Illinois

In 2001, Apaches changed to Eagle.

— Apaches: Southwestern College, Chula Vista, California

In 2001, Apaches changed to Jaguars.

— Beothuk: Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

In 1987, Beothuk was changed to Sea-Hawks.

— Braves: Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois

In 2005, the school stopped using Native American imagery, but continued to use the name Braves.

— Braves: Chowan University, Murfreesboro, North Carolina

In 2006, Braves was changed to Hawks.

— Braves: Husson College, Bangor, Maine

In 2004, Braves was changed to Eagles.

— Braves: University of West Georgia, Carrollton, Georgia

In 2006, Braves was changed to Wolves.

— Braves: Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut

In 2002, Braves was changed to Bobcats.

— Brown Indians/Squaws: St. Bonaventure University, Allegany (town), New York

In 1979, Brown Indians/Squaws was changed to Bonnies.

— Chief Ouabache: Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana

In 1989, Indiana State University removed Chief Ouabache and “Indian Princess” as the on-field mascots. The team name continues to be the Sycamores.

— Chiefs: Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma City

In 1998, Chiefs was changed to Stars.

— Chiefs: Springfield College, Springfield, Massachusetts

In 1995, Chiefs was changed to Pride.

— Chiefs: University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Massachusetts

In 1991, Chiefs was changed to River Hawks.

— Chieftains: Seattle University, Seattle, Washington

In 2000, Chieftains was changed to Redhawks.

— Chieftains: Stonehill College, Easton, Massachusetts

In 2005, Chieftains was changed to Skyhawks.

— Fighting Illini: University of Illinois, Urbana–Champaign, Illinois

In 2007, mascot Chief Illiniwek was retired, but the name remained.

— Fighting Sioux: University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota

In 2012, Fighting Sioux was retired. In 2015, the Fighting Hawks became the new nickname.

— Hurons: Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Michigan

In 1991, Hurons was changed to Eagles.

— Indians: Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado

The Indians was later changed to Grizzlies.

— Indians: Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, Arkansas

In 2008, Indians was changed to Red Wolves.

— Indians: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, Wisconsin

In 1989, Indians was changed to Eagles.

— Indians: University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky

In 2002, Indians was changed to Patriots.

— Indians: Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire

In the 1970s, Indians was changed to Big Green.

— Indians: Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas

In 2006, Indians was changed to Mustangs.

— Indians: Martin Methodist College, Pulaski, Tennessee

In 2002, Indians was changed to Redhawks.

— Indians: McMurry University, Abilene, Texas

In 2006, Indians was changed to War Hawks.

— Indians: Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato, Minnesota

In 1977, Indians was changed to Mavericks.

— Indians: University of Louisiana at Monroe, Monroe, Louisiana

In 2006, Indians was changed to Warhawks.

— Indians: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana County, Pennsylvania

In 2007, Indians was changed to Crimson Hawks.

— Indians: Newberry College, South Carolina

In 2008, Indians was changed to Wolves.

— Indians: Stanford University, Stanford, California

In 1972, Indians was changed to Cardinal.

— Indians: Siena College, Loudonville, New York

In 1988, Indians was changed to Saints.

— Indians: College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia

In 1978, Indians was changed to Tribe.

— Indians: Yakima Valley Community College, Yakima, Washington

In 1998, Indians was changed to Yaks.

— Indians and Otahkians: Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

In 2004, Indians was changed to Redhawks.

— Indiens: Collège Ahuntsic, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

In 2019, the school decided to no longer use Indiens. A new name has not been revealed.

— Maroon Chiefs: Morningside College, Sioux City, Iowa

In 1998, Maroon Chiefs was changed to Mustangs.

— Moccasins: University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tennessee

In 1996, Moccasins was changed to Mocs.

— Mohawks: Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams, Massachusetts

In 2002, Mohawks was changed to Trailblazers.

— Old Siwash: Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois

In 1994, Old Siwash was changed to Prairie Fire.

— Plainsmen: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Nebraska

In 2001, Plainsmen was changed to Prairie Wolves.

— Red Raiders: Colgate University, Hamilton (village), New York

In 2001, Red was dropped from the name to become just the Raiders.

— Red Raiders: Southern Oregon University, Ashland, Oregon

In 1980, Red was dropped from the name to become just the Raiders.

— Redmen: Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

In 2005, Redmen was changed to Red Men and Lady Reds.

— Redmen: University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass), Amherst, Massachusetts

In 1972, Redmen was changed to Minutemen and Minutewomen.

— Redmen: Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

In 2006, Redmen was changed to RiverHawks.

— Redmen: St. John’s University, New York City

In 1995, Redmen was changed to Red Storm.

— Redmen and Lady Reds: Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa

In 1992, Redmen and Lady Reds were changed to The Storm.

— Redmen and Redwomen: University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, Ohio

In 2008, Redmen and Redwomen were changed to RedStorm.

— Redskins: Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

In 1997, Redskins was changed to Redhawks.

— Redskins: Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, Oklahoma

In 1998, Redskins was changed to Crimson Storm.

— Savages: Dickinson State University, Dickinson, North Dakota

In 1972, Savages was changed to Blue Hawks.

— Savages: Eastern Washington University, Cheney, Washington

In 1973, Savages was changed to Eagles.

— Savages: Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant, Oklahoma

In 2006, Savages was changed to Savage Storm.

— Warrior: Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York

In 1980, the Warrior mascot was changed to Otto the Orange.

— Warriors: Hartwick College, Oneonta, New York

In 1994, Warriors was changed to Hawks.

— Warriors: Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

In 1994, Warriors was changed to Golden Eagles.

— Zias: Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, New Mexico

In 2015, Zias was changed to Greyhounds.

