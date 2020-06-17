Could UNLV’s Hey Reb! be next mascot to change amid controversy?
Over the years, many colleges and universities have made changes to their names and mascots to be more mindful of racial and cultural stereotypes.
UNLV removed a statue of its mascot, Hey Reb!, from campus Tuesday, sparking conversations on whether the university needs to change its nickname, the Rebels, and mascot.
Here is a list of schools that have changed their nicknames/mascots since the 1970s:
— Apaches: Illinois Valley Community College, Oglesby, Illinois
In 2001, Apaches changed to Eagle.
— Apaches: Southwestern College, Chula Vista, California
In 2001, Apaches changed to Jaguars.
— Beothuk: Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
In 1987, Beothuk was changed to Sea-Hawks.
— Braves: Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois
In 2005, the school stopped using Native American imagery, but continued to use the name Braves.
— Braves: Chowan University, Murfreesboro, North Carolina
In 2006, Braves was changed to Hawks.
— Braves: Husson College, Bangor, Maine
In 2004, Braves was changed to Eagles.
— Braves: University of West Georgia, Carrollton, Georgia
In 2006, Braves was changed to Wolves.
— Braves: Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut
In 2002, Braves was changed to Bobcats.
— Brown Indians/Squaws: St. Bonaventure University, Allegany (town), New York
In 1979, Brown Indians/Squaws was changed to Bonnies.
— Chief Ouabache: Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana
In 1989, Indiana State University removed Chief Ouabache and “Indian Princess” as the on-field mascots. The team name continues to be the Sycamores.
— Chiefs: Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma City
In 1998, Chiefs was changed to Stars.
— Chiefs: Springfield College, Springfield, Massachusetts
In 1995, Chiefs was changed to Pride.
— Chiefs: University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Massachusetts
In 1991, Chiefs was changed to River Hawks.
— Chieftains: Seattle University, Seattle, Washington
In 2000, Chieftains was changed to Redhawks.
— Chieftains: Stonehill College, Easton, Massachusetts
In 2005, Chieftains was changed to Skyhawks.
— Fighting Illini: University of Illinois, Urbana–Champaign, Illinois
In 2007, mascot Chief Illiniwek was retired, but the name remained.
— Fighting Sioux: University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota
In 2012, Fighting Sioux was retired. In 2015, the Fighting Hawks became the new nickname.
— Hurons: Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Michigan
In 1991, Hurons was changed to Eagles.
— Indians: Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado
The Indians was later changed to Grizzlies.
— Indians: Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, Arkansas
In 2008, Indians was changed to Red Wolves.
— Indians: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, Wisconsin
In 1989, Indians was changed to Eagles.
— Indians: University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky
In 2002, Indians was changed to Patriots.
— Indians: Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire
In the 1970s, Indians was changed to Big Green.
— Indians: Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas
In 2006, Indians was changed to Mustangs.
— Indians: Martin Methodist College, Pulaski, Tennessee
In 2002, Indians was changed to Redhawks.
— Indians: McMurry University, Abilene, Texas
In 2006, Indians was changed to War Hawks.
— Indians: Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato, Minnesota
In 1977, Indians was changed to Mavericks.
— Indians: University of Louisiana at Monroe, Monroe, Louisiana
In 2006, Indians was changed to Warhawks.
— Indians: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana County, Pennsylvania
In 2007, Indians was changed to Crimson Hawks.
— Indians: Newberry College, South Carolina
In 2008, Indians was changed to Wolves.
— Indians: Stanford University, Stanford, California
In 1972, Indians was changed to Cardinal.
— Indians: Siena College, Loudonville, New York
In 1988, Indians was changed to Saints.
— Indians: College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia
In 1978, Indians was changed to Tribe.
— Indians: Yakima Valley Community College, Yakima, Washington
In 1998, Indians was changed to Yaks.
— Indians and Otahkians: Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
In 2004, Indians was changed to Redhawks.
— Indiens: Collège Ahuntsic, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
In 2019, the school decided to no longer use Indiens. A new name has not been revealed.
— Maroon Chiefs: Morningside College, Sioux City, Iowa
In 1998, Maroon Chiefs was changed to Mustangs.
— Moccasins: University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tennessee
In 1996, Moccasins was changed to Mocs.
— Mohawks: Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams, Massachusetts
In 2002, Mohawks was changed to Trailblazers.
— Old Siwash: Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois
In 1994, Old Siwash was changed to Prairie Fire.
— Plainsmen: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Nebraska
In 2001, Plainsmen was changed to Prairie Wolves.
— Red Raiders: Colgate University, Hamilton (village), New York
In 2001, Red was dropped from the name to become just the Raiders.
— Red Raiders: Southern Oregon University, Ashland, Oregon
In 1980, Red was dropped from the name to become just the Raiders.
— Redmen: Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin
In 2005, Redmen was changed to Red Men and Lady Reds.
— Redmen: University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass), Amherst, Massachusetts
In 1972, Redmen was changed to Minutemen and Minutewomen.
— Redmen: Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, Oklahoma
In 2006, Redmen was changed to RiverHawks.
— Redmen: St. John’s University, New York City
In 1995, Redmen was changed to Red Storm.
— Redmen and Lady Reds: Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa
In 1992, Redmen and Lady Reds were changed to The Storm.
— Redmen and Redwomen: University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, Ohio
In 2008, Redmen and Redwomen were changed to RedStorm.
— Redskins: Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
In 1997, Redskins was changed to Redhawks.
— Redskins: Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, Oklahoma
In 1998, Redskins was changed to Crimson Storm.
— Savages: Dickinson State University, Dickinson, North Dakota
In 1972, Savages was changed to Blue Hawks.
— Savages: Eastern Washington University, Cheney, Washington
In 1973, Savages was changed to Eagles.
— Savages: Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant, Oklahoma
In 2006, Savages was changed to Savage Storm.
— Warrior: Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York
In 1980, the Warrior mascot was changed to Otto the Orange.
— Warriors: Hartwick College, Oneonta, New York
In 1994, Warriors was changed to Hawks.
— Warriors: Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
In 1994, Warriors was changed to Golden Eagles.
— Zias: Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, New Mexico
In 2015, Zias was changed to Greyhounds.
*Source: Wikipedia.
