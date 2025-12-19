Cox dropped from UNLV’s Pavilion as naming rights deal ends

Cox Communication’s naming rights deal with UNLV for Cox Pavilion ended this year, leaving the nearly 25-year-facility know just as “The Pavilion” for the first time in its existence.

The naming rights deal between UNLV and Cox originally began in 1999, two years before the then Cox Pavilion opened its doors. The around 3,000-fan capacity arena is the home of the Lady Rebels home games, used during NBA Summer League each year and hosts other events throughout the year.

The original naming rights deal ran between 1999-2005 and was valued at $3.4 million, after originally being announced as $5 million. The contract was renegotiated in 1999, according to Andy Grossman, UNLV athletics spokesperson.

The naming rights deal was first amended in 2005, with Cox paying UNLV $1.6 million for the new agreement that ran through 2012. The second amendment to the naming rights deal came in 2012, with Cox agreeing to pay UNLV $1.5 million for the extension that went through 2017.

A deal was reached in 2017 that lasted through 2024, ending up being the final year of Cox’s naming rights, and was for no money, but included naming rights and Learfield (UNLV’s multimedia rights holder) assets in exchange for WiFi equipment and support to the university’s campus, Grossman said.

With the long-standing deal coming to an end, UNLV director of athletics Erick Harper said they are actively working toward securing a new naming rights partner for The Pavilion.

“Naming rights deal ended and we’re working on a new rights opportunity,” Harper said this month. “We hope to have (a new deal) here going into the next academic year.”

Cox Communications didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Despite the deal’s termination, UNLV and Cox still have a strong relationship, Harper said.

He said it’s important to have naming rights deals for their facilities, not only for name recognition, but most important of all, financial implications that come along with such transactions.

“It’s always nice to have a naming rights partner, but let’s not be crazy, the revenue is good,” Harper said. “It’s an opportunity for us to generate revenue in a naming rights opportunity for The Pavilion.”

