Desiree Reed-Francois agrees to become UNLV’s athletic director

Desiree Reed-Francois (Virginia Tech Athletics)

Virginia Tech deputy athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has agreed to a deal to become UNLV’s AD, according to a source close to the situation.

The university is expected to introduce Reed-Francois during a news conference Tuesday, according to multiple sources. Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock and Reed-Francois’ family are expected to be in attendance.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak about the hiring.

One source close to the contract negotiations said the deal hasn’t been finalized, but the university has started planning for a Tuesday news conference. The source said the contract could be completed in the next two days.

“Tentatively, there has been developing plans for a Tuesday press conference,” the anonymous source said. “The negotiation process is still going on with background checks and other similar things we’re working on.”

A source close to Reed-Francois said the contract has been signed by both sides.

Reed-Francois, 45, became the leading candidate for UNLV’s opening after making a strong impression on the search committee during her interview last weekend in Salt Lake City. One source said she blew away the field.

The Fremont, California, native replaces Tina Kunzer-Murphy, becoming the second female athletic director in the school’s history. Kunzer-Murphy’s contract expires June 30, at which point she will move to the UNLV Foundation.

Reed-Francois served as an interim athletic director at Cincinnati in 2014 for five months, making her the first Hispanic female interim AD at the FBS level. She joined Virginia Tech in May 2014 as the executive associate athletic director and senior woman administrator before being promoted to second in command a year ago.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.