Desiree Reed-Francois agrees to become UNLV’s new AD

By Gilbert Manzano Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2017 - 4:50 pm
 

Virginia Tech deputy athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has agreed to deal to become UNLV’s new AD, according to a source close to the situation.

The university is expected to introduce Reed-Francois during a new conference on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock and Reed-Francois’ family is expected to be in attendance.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

