Desiree Reed-Francois linked to UCLA job, says ‘focus on UNLV’
UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, who on Tuesday was descibed in a newspaper report as a potential candidate for the AD job at UCLA, said on Wednesday that her priority was on her current job.
The San Jose Mercury News reported that Reed-Francois was part of an early group of candidates that UCLA’s search firm was considering.
Reed-Francois, a UCLA graduate, was a rower at the school.
“My focus is on UNLV,” she said. “It’s a compliment that people are noticing the efforts by our athletic department. If my name is mentioned, it’s only because of the work by our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”
UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire July 1.
Reed-Francois was hired at UNLV nearly three years ago. Her contract, which pays $350,000 annually, is through June 2022.
