51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

Desiree Reed-Francois linked to UCLA job, says ‘focus on UNLV’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2020 - 8:35 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2020 - 8:38 pm

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, who on Tuesday was descibed in a newspaper report as a potential candidate for the AD job at UCLA, said on Wednesday that her priority was on her current job.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that Reed-Francois was part of an early group of candidates that UCLA’s search firm was considering.

Reed-Francois, a UCLA graduate, was a rower at the school.

“My focus is on UNLV,” she said. “It’s a compliment that people are noticing the efforts by our athletic department. If my name is mentioned, it’s only because of the work by our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire July 1.

Reed-Francois was hired at UNLV nearly three years ago. Her contract, which pays $350,000 annually, is through June 2022.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV shocks No. 4 San Diego State
By / RJ

UNLV led by as many as 14 points before holding off a late comeback effort by San Diego State to stun the No. 4 Aztecs 66-63 on Saturday at Viejas Center.

UNLV's Mbacke Diong (34) reacts after a play against Utah State during the second half of an NC ...
Mbacke Diong searching for UNLV role
By / RJ

UNLV forward Mbacke Diong hasn’t had the statistical impact he had earlier in the season, but is still counted on to defend the rim.