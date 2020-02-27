Desiree Reed-Francois linked to UCLA job, says ‘focus on UNLV’

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said Wednesday her priority was on her current job after a report listed her as a potential candidate for the AD job at UCLA.

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, who on Tuesday was descibed in a newspaper report as a potential candidate for the AD job at UCLA, said on Wednesday that her priority was on her current job.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that Reed-Francois was part of an early group of candidates that UCLA’s search firm was considering.

Reed-Francois, a UCLA graduate, was a rower at the school.

“My focus is on UNLV,” she said. “It’s a compliment that people are noticing the efforts by our athletic department. If my name is mentioned, it’s only because of the work by our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire July 1.

Reed-Francois was hired at UNLV nearly three years ago. Her contract, which pays $350,000 annually, is through June 2022.

