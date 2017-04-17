Desiree Reed-Francois officially announced as new UNLV athletic director

Desiree Reed-Francois (Virginia Tech Athletics)

UNLV officially announced Desiree Reed-Francois its new athletic director Monday, making her the first female Hispanic AD at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday to officially introduce Reed-Francois, the deputy athletic director at Virginia Tech.

Contractual information wasn’t immediately disclosed.

“There’s a great sense of enthusiasm and momentum in the community and at UNLV, and I’m honored to join this university and work with our coaches, staff, and student-athletes to build on the solid foundation in place,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “College athletics have the unique ability to educate, unite, and inspire. Together, we will do all of that at UNLV and build a championship culture that leads academically and athletically.”

She also expressed her appreciation on Twitter, writing, “Thanks to all who have made this day possible. Excited about the future of @UNLVAthletics #GoRebels.”

Thanks to all who have made this day possible. Excited about the future of @UNLVAthletics #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/qErxrkM0hz — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) April 17, 2017

Reed-Francois replaces Tina Kunzer-Murphy, who will move to the UNLV Foundation.

