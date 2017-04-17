ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in UNLV
UNLV

Desiree Reed-Francois officially announced as new UNLV athletic director

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2017 - 9:29 am
 
Updated April 17, 2017 - 9:45 am

UNLV officially announced Desiree Reed-Francois its new athletic director Monday, making her the first female Hispanic AD at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday to officially introduce Reed-Francois, the deputy athletic director at Virginia Tech.

Contractual information wasn’t immediately disclosed.

“There’s a great sense of enthusiasm and momentum in the community and at UNLV, and I’m honored to join this university and work with our coaches, staff, and student-athletes to build on the solid foundation in place,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “College athletics have the unique ability to educate, unite, and inspire. Together, we will do all of that at UNLV and build a championship culture that leads academically and athletically.”

She also expressed her appreciation on Twitter, writing, “Thanks to all who have made this day possible. Excited about the future of @UNLVAthletics #GoRebels.”

Reed-Francois replaces Tina Kunzer-Murphy, who will move to the UNLV Foundation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like