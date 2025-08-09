Former Rebel takes charge of linebackers at age 24: ‘It’s a blessing’

Bam Amina is only 24 years old, but new UNLV football coach Dan Mullen is trusting him to coach the team’s linebackers this year.

UNLV linebacker's coach Bam Amina runs with linebacker Darien "Bleu" Stewart (13) and others during football practice at Fertitta Field on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bam Amina has a special place in his heart for UNLV football.

The Rebels linebackers coach played at Bishop Gorman before heading home to Hawaii for his senior year of high school. He committed to Colorado State, but wound up transferring to UNLV in 2023. Amina, 24, then suffered a career-ending injury during spring practice with the Rebels.

He stuck around to be a student assistant under former coach Barry Odom during the 2023 season and a graduate assistant last year. He earned another promotion under new coach Dan Mullen and will now get to lead a position group for the first time.

Amina spoke with the media this week about this year’s team and his own journey:

Q: How has the linebackers room been as we move through fall camp?

Amina: I love how they come out with the right mindset. Every day, I tell them we set the standard and have to keep the standard. After going through the spring and now watching them grow, I’m very glad to see where they’re at. We still have room to improve but I’m glad to see where they’re at as far as effort.

Q: What has it been like for you personally having this opportunity?

Amina: It’s a blessing. Vegas is a second home for me. To be able to lead this group of young men here in a city that has given so much to me, I just want to give back. I love being here and I love the group I have.

Q: What is it like being out on the road now recruiting for UNLV?

Amina: When coach Mullen took over, he didn’t take over a losing program. We had a foundation built. So when we are out recruiting now or in everything we do, we’re not just trying to rebuild something or be the little guy trying to become a bigger fish. We’re recruiting the best players and doing things at the highest levels possible in everything we do.

Q: What have you seen going up against Mullen’s spread offense?

Amina: Explosiveness. Going up against these guys every day — you’re always getting something new. You have weapons on that side of the ball. I can’t tell you how much of an impact it is for us to be able to go up against that offense. We’re going against elite receivers, the running backs room is stacked as well as the quarterbacks. I’m excited to see them out there this season.

Q: Are you surprised to be a full-time Division I coach this early?

Amina: I have to thank God. I know sometimes people don’t want to hear that, but if it truly wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today. Really just being around great people. When most guys don’t play anymore, you don’t hear that phone ring. It’s just about being around great people and working hard. Just keep my head down and keep working. I just show up every day and don’t ask many questions and get to work. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m going to contribute to that.

Q: What was it like growing up in Hawaii?

Amina: It’s one of a kind. I love the beach, fishing, surfing. Most importantly, the greatest thing I love about Hawaii is the people. Family is such a strong thing out there and the community — you can’t find the “Aloha Spirit” anywhere else in the world. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live there.

Q: What was the thinking behind playing at Bishop Gorman but heading back to Hawaii for your senior season at Mililani High?

Amina: I told my dad that if I was going to be away in college for four years, I just wanted one more opportunity to play at home in front of my family. So I took that chance and went home. I played the season and then enrolled in college early.

Q: Former UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard had an All-American season last year. How do you, or can you, replace his production?

Amina: First of all, Jackson Woodard is everything you want in a player. He does everything the right way. I can’t wait to see how his NFL career goes. He’s a UNLV legend. I don’t tell our guys we need someone to be him or fill those shoes. We need someone to step up and take it to another level. Ultimately, that’s what you want. He set the standard. Now, we just want to take it to another level and then another level after that.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.