Former UNLV baseball coach Tim Chambers dies at 54

Tim Chambers, former head coach for the UNLV's baseball team, at his Las Vegas home on June 16, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tim Chambers, former head coach for the UNLV's baseball team, at his Las Vegas home on June 16, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tim Chambers, former head coach for the UNLV's baseball team, at his Las Vegas home on June 16, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Former UNLV baseball coach Tim Chambers, who led the Rebels to their most recent postseason appearance, died Sunday night at 54.

Chambers’ wife, Kimberlie, said Chambers appeared to be in good health before he collapsed. He underwent foot surgery on Wednesday, and his wife said there didn’t appear to be any complications from that.

Over the past several years, Chambers, she said, had undergone four surgeries on his spine, three on his foot and two on his shoulder.

“This is 100 percent unexpected,” Kimberlie Chambers said. “He had been working out. This was the healthiest he had been in years. The latest (surgery) was minor compared to the others, That’s what is so ironic.”

Kimberlie Chambers said she expected to hear Monday afternoon what might have caused her husband’s death.

“We’re all just in shock,” she said.

Chambers coached the Rebels to a 157-132 record between 2011 and 2015. UNLV won the Mountain West regular-season championship in 2014 and advanced to the NCAA regionals in Corvallis, Oregon. Chambers was named conference Coach of the Year that season.

“I’m sad,” said current UNLV coach Stan Stolte, who was the associate head coach and oversaw the pitching staff under Chambers. “I lost a good friend. Not even baseball related. I loved his family.”

In addition to his time at UNLV, a Chambers-coached team won the 2003 junior college national championship at College of Southern Nevada and six Sunset Division titles at Bishop Gorman High School.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was among the players Chambers coached. Harper left Las Vegas High School after his sophomore season and enrolled at CSN, where he played for Chambers for a year before being selected first overall in the Major League Baseball draft in 2010 by the Washington Nationals.

Harper’s brother, Bryan, was a pitcher on that team. He began his career at Cal State Northridge before transferring to play for Chambers. Bryan Harper went on to play for South Carolina and later advanced to Triple-A.

“I’ve known him since I was 10, 11 years old,” said Bryan Harper, who played this season for an independent team, the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League. “It was such an easy thing to do to pick up a phone and have that opportunity to go and play for him and him to be able to open up a spot for me. He did that for a lot of guys. … He did these things because he knew how important it was to take care of the Vegas boys.

“I think I can speak for (Bryce). It set him up to be the first pick. Otherwise, he would’ve been two years more in high school. Tim helped us out with that. … We were all so happy to play for him and the entire coaching staff that we had there. We wanted him to do well at UNLV. We wanted him to bring to them what he brought to us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.