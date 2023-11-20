62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV

Former UNLV QB named school’s assistant track coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 1:38 pm
 
Former UNLV Rebels QB Randall Cunningham, center left, readies to take the field with players f ...
Former UNLV Rebels QB Randall Cunningham, center left, readies to take the field with players for the coin toss versus the San Jose State Spartans before the start of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former UNLV and NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham is returning to UNLV as an assistant coach for jumps for the program’s track and field team, the school announced Monday.

“I am so excited to bring Coach Cunningham back to where it all started. To have a true Rebel on this coaching staff who knows the history and legacy of the university is priceless.” UNLV track and field coach Carmelita Jeter said in a release.

Cunningham, a college football hall of famer, was a two-time All-American at UNLV as a quarterback and punter in 1983 and 1984 before beginning his 16-year NFL career.

According to the release, Cunningham has coached with the Nevada Gazelles Track Club.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
2
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
3
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
4
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
5
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police release booking photos of 4 arrested in Rancho teen’s fatal beating
Police release booking photos of 4 arrested in Rancho teen’s fatal beating
First Clark County influenza death reported
First Clark County influenza death reported
Top 10 highest selling vehicles at the 2023 Las Vegas Mecum Auction
Top 10 highest selling vehicles at the 2023 Las Vegas Mecum Auction
A’s John Fisher says he has no intentions of selling team
A’s John Fisher says he has no intentions of selling team
Antonio Pierce: ‘We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan’
Antonio Pierce: ‘We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan’
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital