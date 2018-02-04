Girls celebrate role in sports at UNLV event — PHOTOS

More than 150 After-School All-Star students from four Las Vegas Valley middle schools took part in the 32nd annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day held Saturday at UNLV.

After-School All-Stars students from local middle schools participate in sports clinics led by UNLV student-athletes at Mendenhall Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. The event was held in recognition of the annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

More than 150 After-School All-Star students from four Las Vegas Valley middle schools got a chance to learn and play during the 32nd annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day held Saturday at UNLV.

Girls and boys from Bridger, Brinley, Fremont and Gibson middle schools participated in UNLV athlete-led clinics in several sports and activities, including basketball, soccer, volleyball and cheer.

Afterward, the students attended the UNLV Rebels women’s basketball game against Boise State. The Lady Rebels won 77-54.

National Girls & Women in Sports Day, coordinated locally by the UNLV athletic department, is one of many events offered to at-risk students participating in After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. The All-Stars organization offers free, after-school programs that promote academic advancement, cultural enrichment, positive social interaction and recreational activity.