Hauck on today’s practice: “I could lie to you and say it was good.”

Out about 10 days with a broken finger, UNLV senior cornerback Quinton Pointer was excited to get back on the football practice field today.

Pointer, who wore a cast on his right hand, was put right back with the first-team defense, playing opposite of junior Deante Purvis at the other cornerback spot.

"It was great just to be able to hit somebody and not sit on the sideline," Pointer said. "I love cheering, but I like hitting more."

BANGED UP

Defensive tackle Isaako Aaitui and linebacker Ronnie Paulo, both seniors, were injured today. Coach Bobby Hauck said neither appeared to be serious.

Sitting out with bumps and bruises were junior quarterback Mike Clausen, senior center John Gianninoto, junior tight end Kyle Watkins and sophomore wide receiver Trey Mays.

STARR WAR

Senior Starr Fuimaono has been one of UNLV’s top defenders the past three seasons, but now he is in a fight for the weakside linebacker position with junior Nate Carter.

It’s a battle Hauck expects to go into training camp in August.

"That’s going to be an extended discussion," Hauck said.

TOP PLAYS

Redshirt freshman tailback Bradley Randle rushed for a 52-yard gain and took a catch-and-run for 42 yards.

Senior quarterback Omar Clayton scrambled and threw a pinpoint pass to sophomore wide receiver Mark Barefield. And Clayton’s pass to Randle that went 42 yards came while throwing off his back foot.

Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Reed made a catch while finding a way to come down just inside the left sideline.

Carter tackled senior tailback Channing Trotter for a loss.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Isaiah Shivers sacked Clayton.

TOUGH DRILL

The Rebels ran a toughness drill at the end of practice in which two blockers took turns fighting off a defender trying to get to the quarterback. It was within a small squared area, and if the defender touched the quarterback defense won. The offense won if a blocker got the defender to the ground and forced him to give up.

"We need to be a tough, physical football team," Hauck said.

The defense won the vast majority of battles.

THE LAST WORD

Hauck on today’s practice: “I could lie to you and say it was good.”