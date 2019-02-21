Henderson native is UNLV’s first sports psychologist

UNLV sports psychologist Kacey Oiness. Photo courtesy of UNLV Athletics.

Unlike a torn ACL or a broken arm, mental health isn’t so evident, and a stigma can remain that an athlete who seeks help is admitting weakness.

In an attempt to combat that, UNLV hired its first full-time sports psychologist in September: Green Valley High graduate and Henderson native Kacey Oiness.

“One in four student-athletes at the college level shows signs of depression,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said about he need for a sports psychologist.

Oiness, 35, said she likes the idea of starting a department from scratch.

Oiness has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Iowa State. She received master’s and doctorate degrees in counseling psychology from Colorado State, and worked for the Oakland Athletics in 2013 to finish her postdoctoral fellowship.

She most recently coordinated mental health services at Purdue. At UNLV, one of her duties is working with athletes to make sure they have the proper mindset for training and competitions.

It’s a topic she knows well. As a senior in 2006 at Iowa State, she won the Big 12 Conference gymnastics floor championship.

“A big part of what I do … is go and talk about how to gain that mental edge,” she said.

