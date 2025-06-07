91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV

Landmark $2.8B settlement approved to allow colleges to pay athletes

Flames erupt above the baskets as UNLV is introduced to play the Boise State Broncos in their N ...
Flames erupt above the baskets as UNLV is introduced to play the Boise State Broncos in their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Wide receiver Jaden Bradley (85) fumbles the ball knocked out by defensive back Jaylen Allen (2 ...
UNLV football betting: Rebels have highest season win total ever
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) cuts past Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) ...
Departing schools formally resign from Mountain West, set to join Pac-12
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC NCAA college football media days, July 15, 2024, ...
Hill: SEC flexing its muscles, but other conferences must fight back
UNLV football schedule updated with dates, TV times
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2025 - 6:58 pm
 

A judge in California has formally approved a landmark $2.8 billion settlement that will change the complexion of college athletics.

Judge Claudia Wilken, a senior judge with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accepted the agreement in the so-called House vs. NCAA case that actually combined three separate antitrust cases against the NCAA.

The ruling means schools that choose to opt in to the settlement will be able to pay their athletes directly for the first time.

Those schools, which include UNLV, will also be required to pay a portion of the $2.8 billion owed to former athletes as part of the agreement.

The parties argued their case for approval in front of Wilken in April, but the judge expressed concern over the proposed roster limits that could cause harm to current student-athletes by pushing them out of programs.

A revised proposal was presented last month.

Wilken had said she would not be held to the timeline created by the NCAA’s plan to implement the new rules on July 1, but this ruling does give the parties time to implement the rules before the start of the new academic year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES