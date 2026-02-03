Mountain West announces new media rights deal for new-look conference

UNLV learns where its games will be broadcast as the conference announces a new media rights deal moving forward after five teams depart for the Pac 12.

Rebels fall to rival UNR for 3rd straight loss, dip below .500

A player wears his UNLV helmet before a game against Bryant at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mountain West Conference announced a new media rights deal featuring CBS Sports, Fox Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe on Tuesday set to begin in 2026.

The new agreement commits the league to CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and Kiswe for six years (through 2031‑32), while the CW Network inked a five-year partnership through the 2030‑31 season.

The Mountain West is in the final season of a six-year, $270M deal with CBS and Fox. The deal comes after the new-look conference is set to debut next season in football with UNLV, Air Force, Hawaii, UNR, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, San Jose State, UTEP and Wyoming.

The Pac-12, which will include five former Mountain West schools beginning next season, introduced its new media rights deal in July.

CBS will be the Pac-12’s primary broadcaster and air the conference’s football and men’s basketball championships.

CBS Sports Network will televise games for both leagues, which remain in ongoing litigation over “poaching penalties” stemming from Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.