NCAA approves jersey patches; UNLV has $11M deal in place

The NCAA on Friday approved athletic teams to wear jersey patches effective Aug. 1, with UNLV already having a five-year sponsorship deal in place.

The Division I Cabinet on Friday approved Division I sports programs to add additional commercial logos or patches on uniforms, equipment and apparel for any non-NCAA championship games, including the regular season.

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits,” Josh Whitman, Illinois athletic director and chair of the cabinet, said in a statement.

“This also continues the NCAA’s efforts to expand flexibility in areas of NCAA rules, thereby allowing schools and conferences to set standards that reflect their values and serve their unique needs. This important policy change is another step forward in advancing that philosophy and providing members with increased flexibility.”

All Division I teams will be allowed up to two additional commercial logos on their uniforms and apparel and one additional sponsor logo on equipment during the preseason and regular season, with an additional commercial logo on uniforms and apparel for conference championships. The patches are limited to 4 square inches per logo.

In December, UNLV signed the first of its kind five-year, $11 million jersey patch sponsorship deal with Las Vegas-based Acesso Biologics.

UNLV’s deal will feature Acesso patches on UNLV football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball jerseys.

“Acesso Biologics’ dedication to innovation and support of UNLV athletics mirrors our goals of excellence and community impact,” athletic director Erick Harper said last month in a statement.

