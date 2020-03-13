NCAA relaxes rules, opens way for seniors to return

The NCAA Board of Governors is allowing conferences and schools to allow waivers for seniors affected by the coronavirus-induced shutdown to return for another season.

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) bats during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

The NCAA Board of Governors is allowing conferences and schools to allow waivers for seniors affected by the coronavirus-induced shutdown to return for another season.

NCAA Board of Governors guidance to members: pic.twitter.com/SrTxuO4XuM — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

All spring sports and what remained of the winter seasons were ended Thursday by the NCAA because of concerns about the spread of the disease.

If UNLV brings back current seniors for an extra season, that would create questions as to allowable roster sizes and paying the additional scholarships costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.