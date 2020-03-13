60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

NCAA relaxes rules, opens way for seniors to return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2020 - 11:51 am
 

The NCAA Board of Governors is allowing conferences and schools to allow waivers for seniors affected by the coronavirus-induced shutdown to return for another season.

All spring sports and what remained of the winter seasons were ended Thursday by the NCAA because of concerns about the spread of the disease.

If UNLV brings back current seniors for an extra season, that would create questions as to allowable roster sizes and paying the additional scholarships costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
2
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
3
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
4
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
5
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST