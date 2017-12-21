No. 5-ranked Mississippi State crushes Lady Rebels 103-63

The No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs handed UNLV a 103-63 loss at Cox Pavilion in the Duel in the Desert on Wednesday.

Mississippi State garnered national attention last season when Morgan William’s jump shot at the buzzer in overtime snapped Connecticut’s 111-game winning streak in the Final Four.

The Bulldogs haven’t needed any last-minute heroics this season.

They’ve just been thoroughly demolishing opponents.

Wednesday was more of the same for the No. 5 Bulldogs, who handed UNLV a 103-63 loss at Cox Pavilion in the Duel in the Desert.

The Lady Rebels (5-5) would have needed to play a perfect game to have pulled off an upset against Mississippi State. They didn’t, turning the ball over 28 times.

And it didn’t help that starting point guard Nikki Wheatley was sidelined after suffering a left foot injury at Stanford last weekend.

The Lady Rebels hung around for about the first five minutes before Mississippi State (12-0) broke loose.

“We kept fighting,” junior Katie Powell said. “The first five minutes we were on them and we just kind of went away from that when they got their runs, but we tried to stay up the whole time.”

After being tied 13-13 with 4:29 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 23-2 run sparked by their 3-point shooting.

The Bulldogs went 8-for-11 from behind the arc in the first quarter.

They cooled off from long range after that, but their offensive production didn’t slow down.

“I thought the first three or four minutes, we competed,” coach Kathy Olivier said. “They started hitting everything and then when they were hitting threes and they were also driving, we talked about competing. And that’s what we wanted to do. Compete. And I thought we did that for the most part.”

The Lady Rebels had given up an average of 67 points per game coming into Wednesday, but the Bulldogs nearly eclipsed that in the first half with 61 points.

The game marked the first time since 2002 that the Lady Rebels had given up more than 100 points.

Victoria Vivians led the Bulldogs early on, scoring 15 in the first quarter on her way to 22 points overall. Center Teaira McCowan led the way in scoring (31 points) and on the boards (15 rebounds).

“I thought they had two WNBA No. 1 picks on their team,” Olivier said. “I thought both those girls could have been No. 1 picks, and there was a WNBA guy there watching.”

Brooke Johnson, sliding in at the point, led the Lady Rebels with 21 points.

“We had to put forth so much effort on the offensive and defensive end,” Olivier said. “I thought that was a challenge for our team, but I thought they handled themselves well.”

