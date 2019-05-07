2 UNLV women’s golfers start NCAA regional play in Washington

(Getty Images)

CLE ELUM, Wash. — UNLV sophomore Polly Mack is tied for 64th and senior Elizabeth Prior is tied for 74th Monday after the first round of their NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Golf Club.

Mack shot 5-over 77, and Prior finished at 6-over 78. Central Florida’s Anna Laura Collado leads by one stroke after a 6-under 66.

Southern California holds a three-shot lead in the team race after a 7-under 281.

The top six teams and the top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 17-22 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The second round is Tuesday, and the final round is Wednesday.