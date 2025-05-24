Difficult conditions don’t favor UNLV men at NCAA golf championship

The UNLV men’s golf team played when scoring conditions were toughest on the first day of the NCAA championship in Carlsbad, California, on Friday.

Wyatt Plattner eagled his second hole Friday on his way to a 2-over 74 in the opening round of the NCAA championships. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV paid the price for being on the wrong side of the draw during the first round of the NCAA men’s golf championship.

Playing in more difficult conditions in the morning wave Friday, the Rebels finished at 11-over 299 and in 25th place in the 30-team field. None of the 15 teams that played in the morning at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, finished under par.

The afternoon wave was a different story. The top eight teams on the leaderboard, all under par, all had late tee times, including No. 6 Oklahoma, which leads at 8 under.

UNLV junior Wyatt Plattner shot 2-over 74, while the remaining four Rebels were all another stroke back. Plattner got off to a terrific start, holing out for eagle on No. 11 — his second hole of the day — and he stood at 3 under through six holes. But three bogeys and a double bogey, with no more birdies the rest of the way, took him to 2 over.

Senior Trevor Lewis and junior Brett Sawaia both overcame two double bogeys to rally for their 75s.

Texas A&M senior Phichaksn Maichon and Vanderbilt senior Jackson Van Paris are setting the pace at 6 under.

Stroke play will continue through Sunday, when half the field will be cut. One more round of stroke play will be held Monday, then the top eight teams move on to match play to decide the national champion.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.