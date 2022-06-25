100°F
Former Texas assistant to guide UNLV men’s golf team

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2022 - 5:52 pm
 
Jean-Paul Hebert was named the third full-time coach in the UNLV men’s golf team’s 50-year history.

The 51-year-old Houston native spent the past eight years as a Texas assistant, helping the Longhorns win the national title this month. He was voted the nation’s top assistant in 2020.

A former All-America and professional golfer, Herbert also spent nine years as an associate producer with The Golf Channel and CBS. He takes over a Rebels program that qualified for an NCAA regional for 31 straight years through 2019.

Michael “Chub” Drakulich became UNLV’s first full-time men’s golf coach in 1972 before Hall of Fame coach Dwaine Knight took over in 1987.

