Other Sports

Former UNLV baseball coach Tim Chambers dies at 54

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2019 - 9:20 am
 

Former UNLV baseball coach Tim Chambers died Sunday night, current Rebels coach Stan Stolte said Monday morning.

Chambers was 54.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Chambers coached the Rebels to a 157-132 record between 2011 and 2015. UNLV won the Mountain West regular-season championship in 2014 and advanced to the NCAA regionals in Corvallis, Oregon. Chambers was named conference Coach of the Year that season.

He also won the 2003 national championship at College of Southern Nevada and coached Bishop Gorman High School to six consecutive Sunset Division titles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

