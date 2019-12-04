Fresno State holds off Lady Rebels in Mountain West opener

The UNLV women’s basketball team cut a 16-point lead to two in the fourth quarter before falling 72-66 at Cox Pavilion.

(Getty Images)

Maddi Utti scored 20 points, and Fresno State held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the UNLV women’s basketball team in the Mountain West opener Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

Latecia Smith scored 19 points, and Rodjanae Wade had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (2-5, 0-1). Hanna Cavinder had 19 points for the Bulldogs (6-3, 1-0).

UNLV mounted a rally after trailing by 16 entering the fourth quarter. Kavionnia Brown made a layup with 23 seconds left to cut Fresno State’s lead to 68-66, but the Bulldogs made four free throws to pull out the victory.

UNLV next plays Pepperdine at 2 p.m. Sunday in Malibu, California.