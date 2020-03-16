Houston staffer develops coronavirus symptoms after UNLV baseball game

UNLV baseball coach Stan Stolte said his team has not shown signs of coronavirus after the Rebels’ most recent opponent, Houston, had a staff member reportedly develop symptoms for COVID-19.

“Nobody said anything was wrong,” Stolte said Monday morning. “Everybody said everything was great.”

UNLV lost 3-1 to Houston on Tuesday at Wilson Stadium, and the game the following day was rained out. After that, the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are no known cases of COVID-19 at UNLV at this time,” UNLV’s athletic department said in a statement. “The University of Houston administration notified UNLV Athletics on Saturday evening that a member of UH’s baseball traveling staff is being evaluated for COVID-19 and awaiting test results.

“UNLV immediately notified all members and staff with the Rebel baseball team out of an abundance of caution. Guidance and resources have been shared with all staff and team members, including what actions to take if any symptoms develop.”

Stolte said the players were at their various homes because this typically would have been spring break anyway.

The Houston Chronicle reported the Cougars’ team is in self-quarantine after a staff member began to develop symptoms while in Las Vegas. Cougars coach Todd Whitting told the Chronicle that the school wanted to be extra cautious.

“From a society standpoint, some might think (sports cancellations) all might be overreaction, but when it becomes personal like it is in our program, you kind of get it,” Whitting said.

