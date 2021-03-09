No. 2 seed UNLV bumped from tourney by No. 7 Wyoming
McKinley Bradshaw had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 7 Wyoming to an upset of second-seeded UNLV in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament.
Updated March 8, 2021 - 7:22 pm
It was a dream season for Lindy La Rocque as she returned to her native Las Vegas and far exceeded expectations in her first year as a head coach at UNLV.
But the Lady Rebels season abruptly ended in nightmarish fashion in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night.
Seventh-seeded Wyoming made 15 3-pointers and cruised to a 72-56 victory over No. 2 UNLV.
Desi-Rae Young had 21 points to lead the Lady Rebels in the loss.