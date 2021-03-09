63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

No. 2 seed UNLV bumped from tourney by No. 7 Wyoming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2021 - 7:16 pm
 
Updated March 8, 2021 - 7:22 pm
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque directs her team versus the Stanford Cardinals duri ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque directs her team versus the Stanford Cardinals during the third quarter of their NCAA Womenͳ Basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was a dream season for Lindy La Rocque as she returned to her native Las Vegas and far exceeded expectations in her first year as a head coach at UNLV.

But the Lady Rebels season abruptly ended in nightmarish fashion in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night.

Seventh-seeded Wyoming made 15 3-pointers and cruised to a 72-56 victory over No. 2 UNLV.

Desi-Rae Young had 21 points to lead the Lady Rebels in the loss.

