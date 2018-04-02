Rebel women stay unbeaten in conference tennis play

The UNLV women’s tennis team stayed perfect in Mountain West play with a 6-1 victory over San Jose State on Sunday at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.

UNLV tennis player Aiwen Zhu after hitting the ball in her match against Washington State at UNLV on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Aiwen Zhu, Izumi Asano, En-Pei Huang, Anna Bogoslavets and Jovana Kenic won their singles matches, and the UNLV women’s tennis team stayed perfect in Mountain West play with a 6-1 victory over San Jose State on Sunday at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Bogoslavets also teamed with Juliet Zhang to get the clinching doubles point for the Rebels (11-5, 3-0) against the Spartans (10-6, 0-1).

The Rebels next host Montana on Thursday in their final home match of the season.

Men’s Tennis

At Boise, Idaho, Alexandr Cozbinov, Courtney Lock, Eric Samuelsson and Jordan Sauer won their singles matches, and the Rebels defeated Boise State for the first time in Mountain West play, 4-1.

UNLV (11-7, 1-2) rallied after losing the doubles point, snapping a five-match home win streak for the Broncos (8-11, 1-2).

The Rebels next host Air Force on Friday.