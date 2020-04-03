74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV assistant men’s golf coach Phil Rowe to head Cal Poly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2020 - 4:27 pm
 

Phil Rowe, an assistant or associate head coach at UNLV the past six seasons, was named the Cal Poly men’s golf coach on Friday.

Rowe joined in the Rebels in 2014 as an assistant and was promoted to associate head coach in June 2017.

He takes over at Cal Poly for Scott Cartwright, who is retiring after 19 years, and will officially start June 1.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
3
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
4
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NCAA gives athletes in spring sports extra eligibility

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.