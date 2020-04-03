UNLV assistant men’s golf coach Phil Rowe to head Cal Poly
Phil Rowe, an assistant or associate head coach at UNLV the past six seasons, was named the Cal Poly men’s golf coach on Friday.
Rowe joined in the Rebels in 2014 as an assistant and was promoted to associate head coach in June 2017.
He takes over at Cal Poly for Scott Cartwright, who is retiring after 19 years, and will officially start June 1.
