UNLV baseball breaks school record for runs in an inning — VIDEO

The UNLV baseball team broke a school record by scoring 16 runs in the first inning of a 23-5 victory over San Jose State on Friday night at Wilson Stadium.

Paul Myro, Bailey Seeger and Chase Ditmar hit consecutive homers to cap the scoring in the first inning of the teams’ Mountain West baseball opener.

Here’s every single time we crossed the plate in the bottom of the first, setting a UNLV record in runs in a single inning! 🏃‍♂️ #BEaREBEL #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/B56qNMkMt3 — UNLV Baseball ⚾️ (@unlvbaseball) March 2, 2024

Seeger also had a two-run double and Ditmar an RBI single in the first as UNLV (8-1, 1-0) totaled 11 hits and drew four walks in the inning en route to its eighth straight win. Rebels starter Austin Cates shut out the Spartans (3-6, 0-1) on five hits over five innings while striking out 11.

The previous UNLV record was 14 in the third inning of an 18-0 victory over U.S. International on May 2, 1981.

The Rebels scored 13 runs in an inning in two other games — in the seventh against Loyola Marymount on April 9, 1983, and in the third against Air Force on May 7, 2000.