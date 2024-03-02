57°F
Other Sports

UNLV baseball breaks school record for runs in an inning — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2024 - 9:44 pm
 
UNLV outfielder Austin Kryszczuk (47) is congratulated on a great catch against Arizona State d ...
UNLV outfielder Austin Kryszczuk (47) is congratulated on a great catch against Arizona State during the first inning of their NCAA baseball game Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV baseball team broke a school record by scoring 16 runs in the first inning of a 23-5 victory over San Jose State on Friday night at Wilson Stadium.

Paul Myro, Bailey Seeger and Chase Ditmar hit consecutive homers to cap the scoring in the first inning of the teams’ Mountain West baseball opener.

Seeger also had a two-run double and Ditmar an RBI single in the first as UNLV (8-1, 1-0) totaled 11 hits and drew four walks in the inning en route to its eighth straight win. Rebels starter Austin Cates shut out the Spartans (3-6, 0-1) on five hits over five innings while striking out 11.

The previous UNLV record was 14 in the third inning of an 18-0 victory over U.S. International on May 2, 1981.

The Rebels scored 13 runs in an inning in two other games — in the seventh against Loyola Marymount on April 9, 1983, and in the third against Air Force on May 7, 2000.

