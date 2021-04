UNLV baseball’s game at Las Vegas Ballpark has been canceled.

Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The cancellation comes after a positive COVID-19 test and resulting contract tracing in the Rebels program.

The Rebels were scheduled to play Arizona State on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund on their purchase cards.