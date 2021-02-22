67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV baseball hopes to profit from lessons learned in 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 3:59 pm
 
UNLV baseball coach Stan Stolte at Earl E. Wilson Stadium at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Ma ...
UNLV baseball coach Stan Stolte at Earl E. Wilson Stadium at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Though UNLV didn’t play a complete baseball season last year, the Rebels played a tough one.

One that coach Stan Stolte said provided valuable experience leading into this season, which begins at 11:05 a.m. Saturday with a three-game series against UNR at Wilson Stadium.

UNLV went 6-11 last year against the likes of Alabama, Texas Tech, Creighton and Houston before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.

“We could’ve played an easier schedule and been probably 12-6,” Stolte said. “We got the experience of being on the end of what we need to do to get to that level. It was good to see, and I know we made up ground. We’ve got some good kids who can compete at that high level against the better teams in the country.”

This year’s schedule is heavy on Mountain West play, with 36 of the scheduled 40 games against league opponents. That doesn’t include last weekend’s four-game series against New Mexico State, which was canceled because of a positive COVID test in the Aggies’ program.

Conference coaches picked UNLV to tie New Mexico for third in the Mountain West. San Diego State was picked to win the league and Fresno State to finish second.

UNLV made the past two conference tournament title games, but is still looking to break through.

“We’ve got some depth built up,” Stolte said. “We can overcome injuries, overcome guys getting drafted and so forth. I feel we’re definitely going to be that every year, competing for conference championships.”

If the Rebels make a strong run at the conference title, hitting likely will put them in that position.

They return nine of their top 10 hitters from last season. UNLV hit .280 as a team, with three returning players at better than .300.

Two position players — junior catcher Eric Bigani and sophomore second baseman Edarian Williams — were selected to the preseason all-conference team. Bigani batted .394 with 14 RBIs in 17 games last season. Williams has a career .328 average with 36 RBIs in 73 games.

The Rebels need to improve on their 5.02 ERA from last year. Senior right-hander Chase Maddux (1-0, 2.59 ERA) and freshman left-hander Josh Sharman (2-1, 4.13) are the top returning starters.

“We’re not going to be a power-armed staff,” Stolte said. “We’re going to throw a lot of strikes. We’re going to throw a lot of young kids out there on the weekends. I think as the season goes, we can develop good enough to where we can compete for the championship.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
3
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
4
Holly Madison’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ memoir leads to TV project
Holly Madison’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ memoir leads to TV project
5
2 arrested after Saturday homicide in west Las Vegas Valley
2 arrested after Saturday homicide in west Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hey Reb! dribbles the ball before the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game ...
Eliminating Hey Reb! skirts the real issue
By / RJ

It’s much easier — not to mention cheaper — for UNLV to ditch a mascot than the nickname the university has been known by since the mid-1950s.

UNLV roundup: New Mexico holds off Lady Rebels
RJ

Antonia Anderson scored 29 points and Jaedyn De La Cerda 28 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 81-73 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels rally, deal New Mexico first loss
RJ

Delaynie Byrne scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half to help UNLV surge past previously unbeaten New Mexico 78-60 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Friday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV forward Tianna Carter (22), shown last month, had one of the Lady Rebels' six steals Satur ...
UNLV roundup: Hofschild, Colorado State top Lady Rebels
RJ

McKenna Hofschild hit six 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 24 points to lead Colorado State past UNLV 67-58 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV guard Bailey Thomas, shown in March, had a game-high 29 points Thursday in the Lady Rebels ...
UNLV roundup: Thomas, Lady Rebels edge Colorado State
RJ

Bailey Thomas hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:12 left and totaled 29 points and six assists to lead UNLV past Colorado State 80-76 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV roundup: Pacific edges Lady Rebels in double OT
RJ

Brooklyn McDavid hit a go-ahead putback with three seconds left in the second overtime to lift Pacific past UNLV 77-75 in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament Sunday.

The Associated Press
UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep opener against Cal Baptist
RJ

The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming teams opened their seasons Wednesday by sweeping California Baptist at Buchanan Natatorium. The women won 141-100 and the men 141-116.