UNLV baseball loads up on Mountain West awards

UNLV’s baseball team received two of the Mountain West’s top awards and placed several players on the all-conference team.

UNLV head coach Stan Stolte walks in from a time out during an NCAA baseball game against UNR at Earl Wilson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV’s Stan Stolte was named Mountain West Coach of the Year, and designated hitter Santino Panara shared the conference’s top freshman honor.

The Rebels also placed sophomores Rylan Charles and Austin Kryszczuk and senior Hank Zeisler on the Mountain West’s first team. Seniors Diego Alarcon and Edarian Williams made the second team.

UNLV won the conference’s regular-season championship under Stolte, and led the nation in hits (702), doubles (142) and batting average (.331).

Panaro shared Freshman of the Year with San Diego State’s Irvin Weems after batting .362 with 27 RBIs.

Charles (.392), Kryszczuk (.342) and Zeisler (.399) all batted well above .300, with Charles also driving in 46 runs and Kryszczuk and Zeisler combining for 26 home runs. Kryszczuk also had 58 RBIs.

Alarcon hit .351 with 52 RBIs, and Williams batted .320 with 67 RBIs.

Senior pitcher Josh Ibarra was named honorable mention after going 11-2 with a 5.53 ERA.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.