UNLV baseball opens season Friday

UNLV baseball’s opening day is here.
The Rebels open their 2018 season at home with eight straight games at Earl E. Wilson Stadium, starting with the three-day Marucci Desert Classic from Friday-Sunday. UNLV plays Indiana State at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Oregon at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and Loyola Marymount at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the tournament.
The Rebels will also host Indiana State at 12:05 p.m. Monday.
UNLV was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West’s Preseason Coaches Poll after finishing last season 20-36 overall and 10-20 in conference play. Junior outfielder Kyle Isbel and sophomore Bryson Stott were both selected to the Mountain West’s 13-member Preseason All-Conference team.
“We put little stock in preseason predictions,” coach Stan Stolte said in a statement. “We’re going to keep going about our business and hopefully compete for championships here at UNLV. I’m happy Kyle and Bryson are thought of as top players; something we already knew.”
Isbel, a Fontana, Calif. native, hit .290 in 53 starts last season and scored 42 runs. Stott, a local product from Desert Oasis High School, finished the year with a .294 batting average and 63 hits in 54 games.
Rebels season tickets are available at UNLVTickets.com and start at $75 for seniors, faculty and alumni. Single-game tickets can be purchased online and start at $5 if bought three hours or more prior to first pitch.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.