UNLV baseball opens season Friday

The Rebels 2018 season begins with a three-game tournament on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Earl E. Wilson Stadium.

UNLV's Kyle Isbel (5) slides to first base during a baseball team practice at Earl E. Wilson Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV infielder Kyle Isbel (5) rounds the bases on a home run during a baseball game against New Mexico at Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV baseball’s opening day is here.

The Rebels open their 2018 season at home with eight straight games at Earl E. Wilson Stadium, starting with the three-day Marucci Desert Classic from Friday-Sunday. UNLV plays Indiana State at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Oregon at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and Loyola Marymount at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the tournament.

The Rebels will also host Indiana State at 12:05 p.m. Monday.

UNLV was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West’s Preseason Coaches Poll after finishing last season 20-36 overall and 10-20 in conference play. Junior outfielder Kyle Isbel and sophomore Bryson Stott were both selected to the Mountain West’s 13-member Preseason All-Conference team.

“We put little stock in preseason predictions,” coach Stan Stolte said in a statement. “We’re going to keep going about our business and hopefully compete for championships here at UNLV. I’m happy Kyle and Bryson are thought of as top players; something we already knew.”

Isbel, a Fontana, Calif. native, hit .290 in 53 starts last season and scored 42 runs. Stott, a local product from Desert Oasis High School, finished the year with a .294 batting average and 63 hits in 54 games.

Rebels season tickets are available at UNLVTickets.com and start at $75 for seniors, faculty and alumni. Single-game tickets can be purchased online and start at $5 if bought three hours or more prior to first pitch.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.