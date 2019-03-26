UNLV baseball players win weekly conference awards

UNLV sits on the field while warming up before a game against UNR during an NCAA baseball game at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

UNLV sophomore first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold was named Mountain West Player of the Week, and Rebels junior right-hander Ryan Hare was named the conference’s Pitcher of the Week.

Wold hit .556 with six RBIs to help the Rebels go 3-1 last week.

Hare earned his third victory of the season in Saturday’s 8-5 win over UNR. He allowed one run on two hits in six innings with four strikeouts.

UNLV next hosts UC Riverside in a two-game series starting at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.

