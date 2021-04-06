79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV baseball to play at Las Vegas Ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2021 - 4:00 pm
 
Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV’s baseball team will play Arizona State on April 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark and will be allowed to admit about 3,000 fans.

The game, which previously was scheduled to be played at Wilson Stadium, will begin at 6:05 p.m.

“Mainly because we can have more fans out there, we could give it a better atmosphere because we’re limited here,” UNLV coach Stan Stolte said. “It was just a good deal, a no-brainer to do it.”

This is a makeup for the March 30 meeting, but both teams decided to postpone the game in hopes of playing at the Triple-A stadium.

Both teams had planned to play at Las Vegas Ballpark last year as well, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season before the game could be played. They met March 16 in Phoenix with the Rebels beating then-No. 11 Arizona State 10-9.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
2
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
3
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
4
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
5
Drivers killed in Summerlin wrong-way crash identified
Drivers killed in Summerlin wrong-way crash identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hey Reb! dribbles the ball before the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game ...
Eliminating Hey Reb! skirts the real issue
By / RJ

It’s much easier — not to mention cheaper — for UNLV to ditch a mascot than the nickname the university has been known by since the mid-1950s.

UNLV roundup: New Mexico holds off Lady Rebels
RJ

Antonia Anderson scored 29 points and Jaedyn De La Cerda 28 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 81-73 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels rally, deal New Mexico first loss
RJ

Delaynie Byrne scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half to help UNLV surge past previously unbeaten New Mexico 78-60 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Friday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV forward Tianna Carter (22), shown last month, had one of the Lady Rebels' six steals Satur ...
UNLV roundup: Hofschild, Colorado State top Lady Rebels
RJ

McKenna Hofschild hit six 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 24 points to lead Colorado State past UNLV 67-58 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.