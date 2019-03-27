UNLV baseball uses 7-run 6th to beat Riverside

(Thinkstock)

Second baseman Edarian Williams hit a tiebreaking two-run double as part of a seven-run sixth inning, and the UNLV baseball team defeated UC Riverside 11-7 on Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.

The Rebels (15-11) trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the sixth. Grant Robbins and Austin Pfeifer singled to open the frame, Jacob Godman walked to load the bases, and James Gamble plated the first run with a sacrifice fly to left.

After another walk to reload the bases, the Highlanders (7-14) brought in reliever Kevin West, who hit Dillon Johson and Jack-Thomas Wold with pitches to tie the game.

Williams, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, followed with his two-run double. Abbott Haffar relieved West, and Max Smith welcomed him with a single down the right-field line to score two more runs.

UNLV’s bullpen took over from there, as Isaiah Montoya, Matthew Mitchell, Donavon McCrystal and Jackson Cofer allowed only two hits combined over the final three frames.

The teams play again at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.

