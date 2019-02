(Facebook)

The UNLV baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit to take the lead in the eighth inning, only to give up 10 runs in the ninth and lose to Utah 16-7 on Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.

The Rebels (4-5) fell behind 5-0 after the first inning. Trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, UNLV got an RBI double from Max Smith, a two-run triple by Grant Robbins and a sacrifice fly from Duke Pahukoa to take a 7-6 lead.

However, the Utes (3-4) got four straight hits to start the ninth to retake the lead, then piled on.

UNLV next opens Mountain West play with a three-game series at Fresno State starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — The Rebels shot 13-over 301 in the final round to finish in a tie for ninth at The Gold Rush, hosted by Long Beach State, at Old Ranch Country Club.

UNLV finished with a total of 37-over 901. San Jose State took the title at 9-over 873.

Sophomore Polly Mack was the Rebels’ top finisher, tying for 17th at 5-over 221 after a round of 4-over 76. The San Jose State duo of Abegail Arevalo and Natasha Andrea Oon shared the individual title at 2-under 214.

The Rebels next play at the Arizona Wildcat Invite on March 11-12 in Tucson.