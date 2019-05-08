76°F
UNLV golfer climbs NCAA women’s regional leaderboard

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2019 - 7:52 pm
 

CLE ELUM, Wash. — UNLV sophomore Polly Mack shot a 2-under 70 to climb into a tie for 22nd after the second round of the NCAA regional Tuesday at Tumble Creek Golf Club.

Mack sits at 3-over 147, moving up from a tie for 64th after the first round.

UNLV senior Elizabeth Prior shot 3-over 75 to move up 10 spots to a tie for 64th at 9-over 153.

Southern California’s Jennifer Chang shot 5-under 67 to move into the individual lead at 7-under 137. USC extended its lead in the team race to 12 shots after a 3-under 285 left the Trojans at 10-under 566.

The top six teams and the top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the 2019 NCAA Championships on May 17-22 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The final round is Wednesday.

