Other Sports

UNLV golfer earns spot in NCAA regional

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 2:55 pm
 
The 2023 Mountain West Men's Golf Championship is held at the Catalina Course at Omni Tucson Na ...
The 2023 Mountain West Men's Golf Championship is held at the Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos)

UNLV’s men’s golf season officially came to an end Wednesday when the Rebels failed to make the field for the NCAA tournament, but junior Caden Fioroni will play on.

Fioroni was added to the field as an individual and is the top seed in Las Vegas, one of six locations around the country hosting regional tournaments. Also making the field in the San Jose regional is Fresno State junior Matthew Manganello, a Las Vegas native who played his high school golf at Tech.

The Las Vegas regional will be played at Bear’s Best, with Arizona State the top seed in the 14-team field. Other teams coming to Las Vegas for the May 15-17 tournament include Stanford, Virginia, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, East Tennessee State, Cincinnati, San Francisco, UNC Greensboro, Long Beach State, Oregon State, Davidson, Kansas City and Lehigh.

Three Mountain West schools made the NCAA field, including conference champion San Diego State (fourth seed, South Carolina regional), Colorado State (fourth seed, Alabama regional) and New Mexico (eighth seed, South Carolina regional).

Fioroni will be playing in the NCAA regional for the second consecutive season. His stellar junior year has included five top-five finishes, including a third place at last week’s Mountain West Championship.

Teams and individuals that come out of the six regionals will move on to the NCAA Championship, set for May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

