UNLV junior 3 shots back in Tavistock Collegiate Invitational

WINDERMERE, Fla. — UNLV junior Jack Trent shot 1-over 73 Monday and is three shots back in a tie for seventh place at 4-under 140 after the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Country Club.

California’s Finigan Tilly shot 2-under 70 Monday and leads at 7-under 137.

The Rebels shot 1-over 289 as a team and sit in a tie for 11th at 10-over 586. Host Central Florida shot 13-under 275 and leads by 17 shots at 21-under 555.

The final round is Tuesday.

Women’s golf

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Rebels shot 12-over 300 in the final round to finish 11th in the Jim West Challenge at Kissing Tree Golf Club.

UNLV finished at 5-over 869. Mississippi shot 4-under 284 in the final round to win by 10 strokes at 28-under 836.

Junior Samantha Fuller was UNLV’s top finisher, tying for 27th at 2-under 214 after a round of even-par 72. Sasikarn Somboonsup of host Texas State rallied to win by one shot at 10-under 206 after a final round of 5-under 67.

The Rebels next host the three-day Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at Boulder Creek Golf Club starting Sunday.