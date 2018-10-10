UNLV men’s golf finishes 8th in Alabama

UNLV senior Harry Hall fired a 5-under 65 in the final round to help the Rebels finish eighth Tuesday in the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate at Old Overton Country Club.

UNLV's Harry Hall shot a 65 in the final round to help the Rebels finish eighth in the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate. (Courtesy/UNLV Athletics/Steve Spatafore)

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — UNLV senior Harry Hall fired a 5-under 65 in the final round to help the Rebels finish eighth Tuesday in the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate at Old Overton Country Club.

Ninth-ranked UNLV, which played short-handed without an ailing Jack Trent, shot its best round of the tournament (1-over 281) to finish at 23-over 863. Host Alabama won the tournament at 12-under 828.

Hall moved up to a tie for 11th at even-par 210. Other UNLV finishers were Garrick Higgo (5-over 215), David Rauch (5-over 215) and Justin Kim (13-over 223).

Arkansas’ Julian Perico won the individual title at 13-under 197.

The Rebels next play Oct. 22-23 at the Little Rock Invitational in Arkansas.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.