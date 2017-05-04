UNLV men’s golf team a No. 3 seed at NCAA regional

No. 17 UNLV will be the third seed in the NCAA men’s golf regional tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Rebels, who won the Mountain West tournament championship for the second year in a row, will play in the regional May 15-17. The top five teams advance to the NCAA championship May 26-31 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
Florida is the top seed in the regional, followed by Illinois.
UNLV’s Dwaine Knight is the Mountain West Coach of the Year, and junior John Oda is the Player of the Year.
