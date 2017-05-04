UNLV men’s golf team a No. 3 seed at NCAA regional

The UNLV golf team waits to hear where they will be selected to play for the NCAA 2017 men's regionals at the Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

UNLV's John Oda competes in the Southern Highlands Collegiate on March 9, 2016, at Southern Highland Golf Club. (Courtesy/UNLV)

UNLV men's golf head choach Dwaine Knight, center, waits with his team to hear where they will be selected to play for the NCAA 2017 men's regionals at the Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

No. 17 UNLV will be the third seed in the NCAA men’s golf regional tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Rebels, who won the Mountain West tournament championship for the second year in a row, will play in the regional May 15-17. The top five teams advance to the NCAA championship May 26-31 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Florida is the top seed in the regional, followed by Illinois.

UNLV’s Dwaine Knight is the Mountain West Coach of the Year, and junior John Oda is the Player of the Year.

Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.