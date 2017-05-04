ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Other Sports

UNLV men’s golf team a No. 3 seed at NCAA regional

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 12:02 pm
 

No. 17 UNLV will be the third seed in the NCAA men’s golf regional tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Rebels, who won the Mountain West tournament championship for the second year in a row, will play in the regional May 15-17. The top five teams advance to the NCAA championship May 26-31 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Florida is the top seed in the regional, followed by Illinois.

UNLV’s Dwaine Knight is the Mountain West Coach of the Year, and junior John Oda is the Player of the Year.

Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like