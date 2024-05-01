83°F
UNLV men’s golf team earns spot in NCAA regional field

UNLV senior Yuki Moriyama (UNLV Athletics)
UNLV senior Caden Fioroni (UNLV Athletics)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 

UNLV’s men’s golf team will play on.

The Rebels earned a spot in the NCAA regionals on Wednesday. They were named the 10th seed in the Stanford regional.

It’s UNLV’s first berth under coach Jean-Paul Hebert, who arrived in 2022 soon after winning a national championship as an assistant coach as Texas.

The Rebels will face a huge challenge at Stanford, where 14 schools will battle for five spots in the national championship field. Florida State, ranked sixth in the nation, and seventh-ranked Mississippi are the region’s top seeds. The other teams in the regional field are Illinois, Texas A&M, Stanford, UCLA, Southern Methodist, Missouri, Fresno State, Augusta, Liberty, Sacramento State and Siena.

Regionals will take place May 13-15 at six locations. Thirty teams will move on to the national championship May 24-29 at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

The Rebels earned their berth thanks to three strong showings in spring events. They finished second at the Southwestern Invitational in January, second at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic in April and fourth at the All-American Intercollegiate in March.

Seniors Yuki Moriyama and Caden Fioroni anchor the team, with Moriyama winnings two individual titles during the spring.

Fresno State, seeded just above the Rebels in the regional, features Las Vegas native Matthew Manganello on its roster. The senior played high school golf at Tech.

Other top seeds in the regionals include Vanderbilt, Auburn, North Carolina, Tennessee and Arizona State.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

