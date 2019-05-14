87°F
UNLV men’s golf tied for 5th after Round 1 of NCAA regional

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2019 - 9:19 pm
 

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Senior Harry Hall and freshman David Rauch each shot 1-under 71 to help put the UNLV men’s golf team in a tie for fifth at even-par 288 after the first round of the NCAA regional Monday at TPC Myrtle Beach.

Illinois leads by five strokes at 9-under 279, and the Illini’s Adrien Dumont de Chassart holds a one-shot lead in the individual race after a 5-under 67.

UNLV junior Justin Kim and sophomore J.J. Gresco each shot 1-over 73 and are tied for 29th.

The second round is Tuesday.

The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship finals May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

