UNLV mens soccer falls in overtime to San Diego State

Hunter George scored his second goal of the match in overtime to give San Diego State a 3-2 victory over the UNLV men’s soccer team Monday at Johann Memorial Field.

Shelby Capllonch (UNLV)

George’s winner came in the 97th minute.

Nick Williams and Nico Clasen scored for the Rebels (0-2). Tevenn Roux also scored for the Aztecs (1-1).

UNLV next plays against Drake on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

VOLLEYBALL

Freshman outside hitter Shelby Capllonch was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week after recording two double-doubles and making the all-tournament team at Weber State’s Wildcat Invitational.